Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.97). 17,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 7,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.10.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($9,847.24).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

