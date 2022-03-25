AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 4.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 1,004,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,660,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.