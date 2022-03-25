Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.40. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 86,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

