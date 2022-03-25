Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.