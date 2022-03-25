American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.07.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

