American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.79. American Well shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 91,479 shares trading hands.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,039 shares of company stock worth $1,552,593 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

