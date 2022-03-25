Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $311.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.