Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

