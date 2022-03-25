Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 449,490 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

