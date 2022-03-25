Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 million and the highest is $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

