Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.01 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.