Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.57 Million

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) will post $62.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

