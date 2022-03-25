Analysts Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $400,000.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,353. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

