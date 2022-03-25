Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.29 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $172.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

