Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce $126.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.64 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $119.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $509.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.47 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $531.96 million, with estimates ranging from $504.49 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.99 on Friday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

