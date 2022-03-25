Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.24 Million

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post $501.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.39 million and the lowest is $498.50 million. WEX posted sales of $410.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX opened at $178.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

