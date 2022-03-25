Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

