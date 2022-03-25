Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $91.68 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.33 on Friday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

