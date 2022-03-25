Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to post sales of $734.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $786.35 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

