Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to post $367.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $362.33 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.20 on Friday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

