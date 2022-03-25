Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

