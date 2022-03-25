Analysts Offer Predictions for Zymergen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymergen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymergen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.