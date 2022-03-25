Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/18/2022 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/17/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/8/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PHR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 337,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

Get Phreesia Inc alerts:

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.