Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/24/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
3/18/2022 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/17/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
3/8/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
PHR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 337,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
