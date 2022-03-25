Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.