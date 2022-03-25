Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.14.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

