Analysts Set Expectations for Corteva, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.49 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

