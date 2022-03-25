Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 25th (ADDYY, BTLCY, CMPUY, DRXGY, FTCH, GECFF, HDALF, ISMAY, NXGPF, RIO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 25th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

