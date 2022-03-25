Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 25th (DRX, KEYS, ORC, ORIC, OTMO, PRCT, PRVA, PTRA, PXS, REVG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 25th:

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 930 ($12.24) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 420 ($5.53).

Get Drax Group plc alerts:

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.