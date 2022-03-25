Analyzing Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.68 $179.87 million $0.07 7.76 Zhihu $464.38 million 3.42 -$79.32 million ($0.78) -3.63

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cielo and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 239.22%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

Cielo beats Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

