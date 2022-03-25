Analyzing Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elanco Animal Health and Zai Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zai Lab 0 1 5 0 2.83

Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.27%. Zai Lab has a consensus price target of $165.71, indicating a potential upside of 253.24%. Given Zai Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Zai Lab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.77 billion 2.73 -$472.00 million ($0.96) -28.61 Zai Lab $144.31 million 31.34 -$704.47 million ($7.65) -6.13

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zai Lab. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zai Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -9.91% 6.59% 3.07% Zai Lab -488.16% -49.88% -44.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Zai Lab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Zai Lab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

