Analyzing Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A N/A N/A Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enjoy Technology and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. Quhuo has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.28%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Enjoy Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.10 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.92

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology.

Summary

Enjoy Technology beats Quhuo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

