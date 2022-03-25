Analyzing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rover Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rover Group and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.16%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A -389.63% -7.66% Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 9.73 -$64.05 million N/A N/A Spark Networks $233.04 million 0.03 -$46.61 million ($6.96) -0.43

Spark Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

Spark Networks beats Rover Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.