Analyzing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 2 5 1 0 1.88

Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $34.70, suggesting a potential upside of 342.60%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.83 $405.70 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.56 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singapore Telecommunications.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 13.49% 15.73% 5.01%

Volatility and Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Singapore Telecommunications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

