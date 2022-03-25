Anchor Price Tops $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $6,236.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00112515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

