Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARA stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.01. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Anconia Resources has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Get Anconia Resources alerts:

About Anconia Resources (Get Rating)

Anconia Resources Corp. operates as a base and precious metal exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Atlas properties located in the Territory of Nunavut. The company also has interest in the Batchewana property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and in the Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anconia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anconia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.