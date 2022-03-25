AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 3,060.0% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 1,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,803. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
