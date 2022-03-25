AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.48

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

