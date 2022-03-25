Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,950 ($25.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,388.78.

ANFGF opened at $23.40 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

