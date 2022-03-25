ApeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $12.89 or 0.00029032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $1.10 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.81 or 0.07020019 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.62 or 0.99987593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043023 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.