Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

