Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,931. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

