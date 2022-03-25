Apollon Limassol Price Hits $2.38 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $782,313.60 and $5,303.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00187879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00404978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

