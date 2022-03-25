Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 4th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

