Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

