Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 17.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.