Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,928 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $509,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

