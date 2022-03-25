ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$17.35. 2,472,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,177. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.26 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

