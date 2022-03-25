Argon Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Argon has a market capitalization of $585,105.73 and approximately $105,910.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,336,447 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

