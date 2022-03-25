Argus Downgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Hold

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

