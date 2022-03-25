Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.