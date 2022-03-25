Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the lowest is $113.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $504.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.